Headmaster of a basic school has revealed how the lack of government’s Capitation Grant is affecting education, specifically teaching and learning.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, the headmaster, who spoke under anonymity, said from 2019 to the first quarter of the 2021 academic year, no Capitation Grant has been released to schools in Ghana.

“As I am speaking to you, from 2019- 2020 academic year, the whole year, the government has never released Capitation Grant for JHS in Ghana. The only excuse they give is that they used that money for exam. From the first to the third tranche, no school in Ghana has received its grant,” he told show host Kwesi Asempa.

The Capitation Grant scheme, according to the headmaster, has increased enrollment and improvement in the availability of teaching and learning materials.

He further said the Capitation Grant has had a generally positive impact on the quality of education.

However, the absence to the schools has affected teaching and learning.

The headmaster lamented the delay tendencies and the headache headteachers go through are likely to collapse the scheme since quality delivery of education is undermined.

The headmaster noted the delays and other factors are reasons some schools still charge levies to fill the gap and to be able to keep the school running.

He said GES is aware and has met stakeholders several times but to no avail.

The introduction of the school Capitation Grant scheme is an intervention aimed at lessening the burden of the numerous levies and fees charged at the school levels which are thought to prevent a considerable number of parents from enrolling their children in school, especially in the rural deprived areas.

