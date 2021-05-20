Andre Ayew has set his sight on winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] with the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The Black Stars have booked their place in the competition after finishing as Group C winners with 13 points.

However, the West African country has failed to win the ultimate for the past 39 years after winning the trophy in 1982.

The Swansea City forward, speaking to BBC Africa Sports, admitted that he takes full responsibility for Ghana’s failure at the 2019 Afcon in Egypt but is aiming to make amends by winning the trophy in Cameroon next year.

“I take full responsibility for that campaign as the captain it was unacceptable and we have spoken about this as a team,” Ayew, who was named as Black Stars captain in 2019, said.

“I still hurt from that but as captain, the pain is good because it’s pain that doesn’t just go away it’s a pain that reminds us that we owe our people the trophy or at least our all.

“We have qualified for Cameroon and we have to prepare and be ready because we have a very good core now and with this core and a little guidance and sacrifice-we can finally achieve our aim,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has tasked the Black Stars to end the country’s 39 years trophy drought and play in the 2022 World Cup semifinals in Qatar.