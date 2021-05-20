Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, says he has reported to the Ghana Police after broadcast journalist, Kevin Taylor, threatened his wife and children.

During the recent online protest dubbed #FIxTheCountry, where many called on the government to check price hikes, lack of hospital beds among other services that will improve the standard of living, Stonebwoy added his voice to the campaign.

He clearly asked a fan who tweeted at him to take him out of ‘league’ because Ghanaians politicise everything.

Stonebwoy tweeted: Please if them send you tell Dem say u no see me o.. which part of the suffering are we not affected by directly and indirectly as Ghanaians? The problem is you the parties politicising everything. When you know exactly what to do... [SIC].

But Mr Taylor, after chancing on Stonebwoy’s assertion, tagged him a hypocrite.

According to Mr Taylor, the host of With All Due Respect political talkshow, Stonebwoy “distancing” himself from the #FixTheCountry fight can result in him losing his family.

Those boys who cannot get jobs and are unemployed are talking yet you are staying away because it has been politicised. You are fake!

You see the rate of insecurity in Ghana? One day you will travel to America for business and you might receive a call saying armed robbers have jumped your wall and shot your wife and children. Then you will come and tell us we are politicising everything.

You were supporting [Nigeria’s] #EndSars demonstration but can’t support yours in Ghana, Mr Taylor said.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy said he hasn’t taken the matter lightly, hence has reported the matter to the police.