Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, has brought excitement to the face of his colleague, Funny Face after he made a meeting with his nuclear family possible.

This comes after Mr Manu made a passionate appeal to his baby mama, Vanessa Anokyewaa and his family to allow Funny Face to meet the children.

Mr Manu was of the view that the actor, born Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, will be okay if he is allowed to spend some time with his children, especially the twins, Ella and Bella after several months of separation.

Though it is not immediately known how Mr Manu achieved this great deal for Funny Face, he took to his Instagram page to share photos from the lovely moment.

From all the photos, there is no doubt the visit was a dream come through for the actor as he beams with smiles for the camera.

Many fans and followers, who have chanced upon the photos, have commended Mr Manu for his game-changing role in Funny Face’s life.