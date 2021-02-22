Baby mama of comedian Funny Face has revealed the motive behind their recent reunion.

Vanessa Anokyewaa claimed that the distraught actor, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, sent her a very worrying SOS message.

“If you don’t come, I can’t survive it,” the mother of four said she was alarmed when she received this message from Funny Face who is currently battling depression.

Funny Face, Vanessa and their kids

Though she had vowed never to reunite with him after the social media drama, she said she had to rescind her decision to save his life.

“I don’t hate Funny Face because he is the father of my kids so I had to come and see him,” she added.

She was confident the actor will heal and be hearty after seeing his children, Ella and Bella.