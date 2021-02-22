The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will explore other avenues to hold the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, accountable for the anomalies detected in the 2020 presidential election.

This follows a unanimous decision by a nine-member panel of Supreme Court Judges affirming a seven-member panel ruling that stopped John Mahama from reopening his election petition case.

Dismissing the review application, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah maintained the earlier ruling that the petitioner had not indicated how the evidence he intends to solicit from the EC Chairperson will help to determine the case.

He stated that the arguments raised by the counsel for the petitioner are the same as those raised when he asked to reopen his case and subpoena the EC Chairperson.

Adding that a review jurisdiction should not be seen and used as an emotional reaction to an unfavorable judgment.

But, addressing the media after Monday’s proceedings, the NDC’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said although the judgement is disappointing, the party will find other means to make the EC accountable.

He insisted that the inconsistencies that have been detected by the NDC, led by John Dramani Mahama, must be clarified by the EC and if they will not get that at the Apex Court, then alternatives modus would be implemented.

“Knowing the principles of law and statues that our Parliament has passed that the Court has previously applied are not being applied in this case so in our opinion we are not being treated fairly and we are disappointed but the decision of the court is what prevails.

“And it is an emphatic yes to the question if we are going to explore other alternatives and avenues. We mean it when we say we are going to fight this matter to its logical conclusion,” Mr Gyamfi noted.