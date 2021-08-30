Refined Adom TV’s sports presenter and host of Fire for Fire, Countryman Songo, is set to paint the town red as he marks birthday.

The sports guru, who is slowly diving into his forties, has planned a long schedule that will make today’s birthday a memorable one.

Countryman Songo on Fire for Fire

As part of his schedule is the heat he will be bringing into the studios for his award-winning Fire for Fire show which goes live at 1:00pm.

His ‘baby girls’ and well-wishers will not be left out as he is set to make merry later in the day.

Today, the 30th of August is a day dedicated to the most High for preserving Countryman Songo, real name Patrick Osei Agyemang.

Songo is married with three adorable children; a son and two daughters.