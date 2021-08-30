Actress and Instagram model Moesha Babinoti Boduong has got better and stronger after her recent issues.

Moesha Boduong recently announced that she had repented and was going to be a born-again Christian after finding Christ.

Since the time of her repentance, the actress has been facing challenges including issues with her mental health.

Moesha who now wants to be known as Mauricia went off social media to undergo treatment.

Ayisha Modi, who has been in Moesha’s close circles after issues of her mental health popped up, has shared a new photo of the actress.

The photo has the actress dressed in an African print with cornrow braids as she stood by a Toyota 4X4 vehicle.

Sharing the photos, Modi indicated that Moesha was sending greetings and thanking everybody for the prayers and support.

“And one day she discovered that she was fierce and strong, and full of fire and that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears. If u can dance and be free and not be embarrassed, you can rule the world. @moeshaboduong sending her Sunday love to you all. Thank you all for ur prayers and support. I bless God for ur life my beloved beautiful lil sis. I gat you for life ( WHO IS REALLY YOUR FRIEND) THEY WILL EXPLAIN THAT PART LATER,” was the caption accompanying Modi’s post.