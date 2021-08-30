The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, was spotted in traffic without using the services of motorcade or sirens to beat the gridlock with civilians on the Palace-Accra Mall Road.

The IGP has been commended for exhibiting leadership by example.

It is quite a common sight for police officers and public officials to use riders to disperse traffic even when they are not on duty.

On Thursday, August 26, a Facebook user, took a snapshot of a Toyota V8 with car number GP1, signalling the official vehicle of the Police Chief in traffic, same as everyone else without buzzing sirens.

Shocked by the rare occurrence, this was what he posted on his wall:

ALSO:

“This afternoon, around 2:30, on the Accra Mall – Palace Mall Road, I saw the IGP in his official vehicle without dispatch (no police motorbike ahead of him). With his driver and another policeman in the front seat, the IGP was stuck in the long traffic just like me, an ordinary citizen.

“Though there were policemen directing the flow of traffic at vantage points, he never made an attempt to prompt them of his presence in order to be treated differently. Calmly, his car drove, as I admired his patience and humility.

“I wish you well, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare.”

The post received over 1,000 reactions with a chunk of them once again hailing the exploits of the IGP who is fast gaining the unfettered support and admiration of the public.