The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has approved for the Upper East Regional Command to establish a 24-hour highway patrol unit.

This forms part of measures to deal with Highway robberies and related crimes in the area.

The unit will comprise a platoon of robust and psychologically prepared personnel for combat operation to ensure public safety and security in the region.

The unit, among other things, will provide escort for transit vehicles, tomatoes carrying vehicles and taking care of security threats on Highways.

The routes for the unit will be Karimenga-Bolgatanga-Navrongo-Paga Highway with patrol point at Pusu Namongo.

Another team will also be on the Bolgatanga-Tilli Forest Bawku Highway with a patrol point at Tilli Forest.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Regional Public Affairs Officer, ASP David Fianko-Okyere.

