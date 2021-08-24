Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on Tuesday led a high-powered delegation to visit four officers in the Bono Region.

These personnel were injured in their line of duty and are now incapacitated.

They include Corporal Issaka Akurugu of Bono RDF with service number 48412, Lance Corporal Bernard Sefa of Bono Regional Operation number 51947; Lance Corporal Anane Bosoka, of Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Sunyani, Number 50727; and Lance Corporal Collins Baah of Bono East Regional Visibility, Techiman, Number 50416.

The visit to their homes was to have a fair idea of how they were coping.

Dr Dampare, during the visit, assured them of the Police Administration’s commitment to support them in any way possible for them to get back on their feet, stating: “Your pain is our pain.”

Members of the entourage were the Director-General (D-G) Research and Planning, COP Paul Awini; D-G Services, DCOP Adutwum Bediako and D-G Welfare, DCOP Mrs Habiba Twumasi Sarpong.

Others were Regional Commander, Bono, DCOP Godfred Owusu Boateng, and other senior officers from the region who took turns to share words of encouragement and reiterated their support.