The Director for Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori, has hinted the country is in line to change the face of policing in Ghana.

According to him, the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) is committed to seeing the service become a benchmark for other police services across the world and therefore is putting things in place to ensure that.

He believes that with the level of determination of the current IGP, he will rid the streets of Ghana of any form of criminal activity.

ACP Kwasi Ofori made this known when he spoke at a Thought Leadership Forum.

He said: “I can assure you that the current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare is so determined to take the Police to another level and so determined that the Police is going to win against all violent crimes.”

The IGP took over from James Oppong-Boanuh on August 1, 2021, after the President announced that he was going on retirement ahead of the end of his contract.

Dr Dampare, since taking over office, has brought some changes to the police hierarchy in an attempt to ensure that the service is provided with the new energy needed to get it moving and ensure the safety of the people of Ghana.

ALSO: