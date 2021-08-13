The Nursing and Midwifery Training College of the 37 Military Hospital on Thursday announced that it would end the sale of online admission application vouchers for the 2021/2022 academic year next week.



A statement issued in Accra on Thursday by the Ghana Armed Forces Public Relations Directorate said the sale of E-Vouchers would end on Monday 16 August 2021.



It said the College would commence with the entrance examination and interview process on Saturday, August 21, 2021.



The statement cautioned that no agents or individuals had been commissioned to sell the E-Vouchers.



“Only qualified applicants would be contacted for the next stage of the admission process,” it said.

