Veteran actor, David Dontoh, has cleared the air on his relationship with colleague Maame Dokono after years of dating speculations.

Despite Mr Dontoh currently married, rumour has it that the duo had a tight amorous relationship in their on-screen days.

Maame Dokono also confirmed she dated Mr Dontoh for four years “because she needed a partner to help ward off the many men that were chasing her with love proposals.”

But, in a latest interview with Adom TV’s Sister Sandy on her Ahosepe Xtra show, Mr Dontoh confirmed they have a relationship, but he was quick to add that it is strictly platonic.

Debunking the rumours, Mr Dontoh disclosed that they never kissed, not even in the countless movies they have starred in.

“For all the years that we acted on television, we never kissed, never, but everybody keeps saying she is my wife,” he said.

He was positive that Ghanaians coined the speculation due to their enviable bond both on set and in private life despite the 18 years age difference.

“We have a very good relationship. Everybody who is sensible will know there is a relationship between us. You don’t need to touch or kiss the person to show it. There is a chemistry between how we act towards each other,” he detailed.

Nicknamed Ghanaman, Mr Dontoh made the revelation while speaking on the immorality some persons involve in in their quest for fame.

He added that the craze for fame has been intensified such that people will go all length, including portraying their nudity to earn the tag as celebrities.

But, in their days, he said decency was the order of the day and that was why respect is evident between all the veteran stars.



