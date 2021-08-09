Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has cautioned industry players against making friends in Ghana’s show business.

According to her, she was shocked to the core after she chanced on the leaked conversation between Moesha Boduong’s Personal Assistant (PA), Samuel Nelson and actress Salma Mumin.

The audio had Moesha’s PA alleging many happenings in Moesha’s life to Salma Mumin, adding that, Moesha had been jealous of Salma’s achievements in life.

In the recorded conversation, Mr Nelson was again heard alleging that Moesha Boduong “went mad” after she saw a blood sacrifice of her Nigerian boyfriend during a video call.

Reacting to this, Delay said it should serve as a deterrent to industry players who easily make friends with anyone they encounter.

MORE:

Citing her life as an instance, Delay said most of the problems she had in her line of work were due to friends she made.

Delay lambasted Moesha’s PA saying his attitude wouldn’t take him far in life if he doesn’t learn how to appreciate people who have helped him in his lowest moments.

If God doesn’t help you you will bring your enemy home… The boy has been selling Moesha to her enemies all the time… I blame all of us… We make friends easily…

Most of the problems you will get in life are through friends… I’ve had the same experience. I am using Nelson as a point of contact to advise people into friends because I am shocked completely, she said on her Delay show.