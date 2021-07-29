Musician Mona ‘4Real’ Montrage, also known as Hajia 4Real, has finally disclosed the current state of her friend and industry player Moesha Boduong.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, she admitted that Miss Boduong needs help because she is not well.

She also asked Ghanaians to pray for her when she was asked about their relationship in recent times.

According to her, Miss Boduong is not answering phone calls from many industry players after her social media outburst where she was seen accepting Christ over her past life.

Mona 4Real is currently promoting her new song dubbed Baby featuring dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Watch the video below: