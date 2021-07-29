The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as fake, a purported list of nominated Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) circulating on social media.

A statement, issued by the Regional Communications Director, David Prah, said, “the Eastern regional executives of the NPP, under the able chairmanship of Hon. Kiston Akomeng Kissi wishes to state categorically and unequivocally that the list being circulated on social media purported to be the list of Municipal and District Chief Executives of the Eastern Region is FAKE and must be disregarded.”

The unofficial MMDCE’s list is believed to be causing apprehension and uneasiness among some party faithful in the region.

In some cases, the list has resulted in widespread and spontaneous jubilation among other party members in the region.

The statement added that, “the Regional Executives wish to use this opportunity to inform party members and the entire people of Eastern Region to disregard the said list on social media and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

“The regional party wishes to emphasise that the prerogative to appoint MMDCEs lies squarely at the doorstep of the President, according to the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the Local Governance Act of 2016, Act 936.

“The Regional Party is, therefore, urging all party members to remain calm and wait for President H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to officially announce the genuine list,” he added.

The party continues to encourage members to join hands to work hard in supporting, “President H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice H. E. Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Mawumia, and the entire NPP Government to achieve the mandate given to the Party by the Ghanaian people.”