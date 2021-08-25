New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North in the Eastern Region is of the view that the delay in the appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) should not be a problem.

In January, President Nana Akufo-Addo directed all MMDCEs to remain at post until new ones are appointed.

After eight months into his second term, he is yet to announce his MMDCEs, a development that has raised concerns about the effective operations of the metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies.

But Chairman Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang says the delay has not in any way brought the government to a halt, hence people should relax.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he said people must be more concerned about what has accounted for the delay instead of creating controversies.

RELATED:

Meanwhile, over 1,300 persons have applied for the MMDCE vacancies nationwide.