National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo for the delay in appointing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

“The government has no clue. In fact as we speak now, we are in the eighth month of Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration and MMDCEs have not been appointed. It is unprecedented. It has never happened in this country before. I don’t know whether the demons and principalities that Dr Bawumia talked about are those preventing President Akufo-Addo from appointing his MMDCEs, otherwise, perhaps, he needs some form of deliverance,” he mocked.

The NDC National Chairman said the incumbent administration has no clue about governance else it will not delay in structuring the local governance system. It has been eight months since President Akufo-Addo was sworn into office.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, who was speaking in an interview on a Wa-based radio station, Wednesday, said appointing the MMDCEs is a major way of including the “grassroots” in the development of the country.

“This is not his first term but second term. In his first term, he said he was in a hurry, in a hurry to do what? Promising, carrying shovel and pickaxe going round the country without doing anything. Remember Nana Akufo Addo came and promised 88 hospitals in a year. Today he is still talking yet the fact is the 88 hospitals aren’t yet built,” he stated.

The NDC Chairperson accused the NPP of using some means to retain power in the 2020 election despite Ghanaians’ urgent quest to vote out the governing NPP.

“It’s not all the time that you can have your way, we believe that in the 2024 polls, we have learned useful lessons from the 2020 elections, we will try and put the pieces together and those untoward things will not happen again,” he stated.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said one of the worse things that the Akufo-Addo government has done against the people is their mismanagement of the Covid- 19 pandemic.

He said the government has not been able to import a single vaccine into the country, adding that all the vaccines that came into the country passed through COVAX and other international organisations.

“For almost two years, this government, whose President has the luxury of charting an aircraft, where he can comfortably take his bath and do all those things and pay €15, 000 an hour, that government cannot import vaccines to vaccinate the good people of this country, the reason why the number of infected persons is now rising,” he lamented.

He assured the people of the country that the NDC will win power in the 2024 polls to enable it to fix the challenges the people are going through.