Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said the appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) at the various local assemblies is in the pipeline and will soon be made public.

According to him, President Nana Akufo-Addo has completed all his consultations as far as the appointment is concerned.

“The MMDCEs list will definitely drop and so I want to assure Ghanaians that the President will come out with the list. At the moment, he is done with all the necessary consultations and left with a few to complete and will definitely appoint his MMDCEs,” he told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday.

In January, President Akufo-Addo directed all MMDCEs to remain at post until new ones are appointed.

But after eight months into his second term, he is yet to announce his MMDCEs, a development that has raised concerns about the effective operations of the metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies.

Over 1,300 persons have applied for the MMDCE vacancies nationwide.

