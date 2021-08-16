A teacher, Jennifer Akuamoah of the St. Patrick’s Preparatory School has been found dead after going missing on Friday.

According to her mother, Florence Akuamoah, the daughter called from school last Monday to inform her she would be coming home after she vacates the next day.

On Tuesday, Madam Akuamoah said she spoke to the deceased, who told her she was getting ready to pick a car from Dakojom to Krofrom where they lived.

They waited for hours but there was no sign of her, forcing them to call her headmaster as her phone wasn’t going through too.



Her parents, after an unsuccessful search, reported the incident to the Dakojom Police Station on Sunday afternoon.



Information gathered by Adom News suggested that the police, through an informant, found out a body had been deposited at the Dakojom SDA junction.



The body, which was retrieved on Monday morning, turned out to be Miss Akuamoah.

ALSO READ:



Police Corporal Dangue Benjamin, confirming the news, said they are still in the process of investigating the case.

However, he said many witnesses have confirmed sighting one Adu at the crime scene before her murder.

She was found in a green shirt and a black skirt, the same outfit she reportedly wore to school that fateful day.

Nurud Offeh, a Science Teacher and a friend of the deceased, told the Dakojom Police Officers that the deceased was physically abused by the suspect, who is her boyfriend.

A situation, he said, accounted for her decision to go and spend the vacation with her parents in order to plan her next line of action.

He said numerous complaints to them to intervene in her situation fell on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, the suspect is said to be on the run while his father says he had not seen him for over a week.