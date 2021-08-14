Two persons are feared dead in two separate accidents on the Nkawkaw-Juaso Kumasi Highway.



The first accident involved a Hyundai private car and a VIP Jeuon Bus with registration numbers GW 239-20 and GT 6000-11 respectively.

Information gathered by Adom News indicated the accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August 14, 2021.

This was after the Hyundai driver collided with the VIP bus while overtaking cars in front of it.



Two occupants of the private car died on the spot while a passenger in the VIP bus was seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as workers with the Electricity Company of Ghana who were travelling from Accra for a funeral in Kumasi with the VIP going the opposite direction.

ALSO READ:



Those who died were taken to the Yawkwei Steward mortuary and the injured to the Juaso Government Hospital.

The second accident involving four cars left scores injured with death recorded and were rushed to the Juaso Government Hospital.

Watch the video attached above: