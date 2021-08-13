A first-year Junior High School (JHS) pupil is marching to court after she was flogged and suspended for wearing an indecent haircut.

The pupil, who claims to have been picked out during assembly on May 22 and given 20 lashes, has filed a lawsuit against the Ekiti State government.

She added that the punishment was on the order of the principal who later handed her a suspension.

Gift Agenoisa said to be a pupil of Immaculate Secondary School, Ado-Ekiti, claimed her suspension infringed on her rights.

The pupil, who approached an Ado-Ekiti High Court through her mother, Odunayo Agenoisa, is seeking N15 million in damages for breach of her “fundamental rights” and an immediate reinstatement to school with unfettered access to all services.

The school principal, Oluwasanmi F.M, the education commissioner Olabimpe Aderiye, Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission and Ekiti state government are joined as defendants in the case.

The pupil, who claimed she had bruises, life-threatening scars and bloodstains on her uniform, added that she fainted and was rushed to the police clinic in Ado- Ekiti where she was resuscitated.

She filed the lawsuit after her letters of protest to the wife of Ekiti Governor and some relevant government agencies were not responded to.