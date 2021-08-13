The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) on Wednesday participated in the open-day exhibition of the 2021 Civil Service Week Celebration in Accra to showcase its scientific activities and research initiatives.

Some of the activities and initiatives exhibited included the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) to control and eradicate mosquitoes as well as fall armyworm and fruit flies that are causing damage to maize crops and mangoes, respectively.

The rest were nuclear applications in medicine, nuclear power generation, water resources management, construction, and other industrial support techniques.

The Acting Director of the Commercialisation and Communication Director (CCD), Mrs Sheila Frimpong, said participating in the exhibition was an opportunity to showcase some of the Commission’s nuclear technologies and other scientific endeavors which are addressing societal problems.

“The open day is an opportunity to tell the world, the great things our Scientists are doing to improve the lives of Ghanaians. It is also an opportunity to reach out to our key stakeholders and the general public who are looking for solution-driven research and other technologies,” she remarked.

Some of the special guests that visited the GAEC’s stand were the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), Hon. Dr Kwaku Afriyie and the Chief Director of MESTI, Cynthia Asare Bediako.

At the stand, also, was the Chief Director of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service (OHCS), Mr Bernard Brocke. He enjoined the Commission to promote and make known its scientific activities.

“I thought you were only into nuclear power. I did not know you had done these great works in agriculture, among others. Please, let us hear of you more,” he noted.

Interacting with guests and visitors on the scientific endeavors of the Commission at its stand were Research Scientists and Technologists drawn from the National Nuclear Research Institute (NNRI), Biotechnology and Nuclear Agriculture Research Institute (BNARI), Radiation Protection Institute (RPI), Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) and Radiological and Medical Sciences Research Institute (RAMSRI).

They were Messrs Daniel Adjei, Ebenezer Kondo, Elikem Kwaku Ahialey, Francis Aryeequaye, and Lawrence Akono Sarsah.