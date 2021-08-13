Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, tied the knot today with his girlfriend Felicia Apimpanta in Kumasi.

The wedding ceremony between the 35-year-old and his fiancée will be held at the Pentecost International Worship Centre at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, August 14.

Boadu steered Hearts of Oak to win a domestic double in the just ended 2020/21 football season.

Hearts of Oak were crowned champions of the Premier League for the first time in 12 years.

The Phobians also stunned AshantiGold on penalties to win the MTN FA Cup.

The young trainer joined Hearts of Oak mid-way in the season from Medeama SC.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title triumph is Boadu’s first-ever in his managerial career.

Boadu will be hoping to leave a mark when he leads Hearts of Oak to play in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League.