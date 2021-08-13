Former Standards Authority boss cited for receiving double salary

A former Executive Director of the Ghana Standards Authority, Dr George Ben Crentsil, has been cited in a 2020 Auditor-General’s report for receiving a double salary for six years.

According to the report, Dr Crentsil is alleged to have received payment of allowances twice monthly from January 2011 to January 2017, amounting to GH¢342,068.70.

The Auditor-General’s department has therefore directed the Authority to retrieve the money from Dr Crentsil and inform the former’s office for verification.

“Dr George Ben Crentsil, the former Executive Director, was paid double salary-related allowances of ¢342,068.70 by the Authority from January 2011 to January 2017.

“We recommended to Management to take the necessary steps to recover ¢342,068.70 wrongly paid to Dr George Ben Crentsil, the former Executive Director and our office informed for verification,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, the Audit Service report had further revealed that the Board of Directors of the Ghana Standards Authority had authorised the payment of ¢291,570.12 to the Director-General as salary and related allowances covering the period of June 2017 to December 2017

It stated that the amount was charged on the company’s Internally Generated Fund (which was in contravention of the Retention of Fund Act, 2007 (Act 735).

The report said it has already “recommended the Board to seek retrospective approval from the Ministry of Finance to ratify the salary and the related allowances paid to the Director-General.”