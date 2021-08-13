An associate Professor of Political Science, Ransford Gyampo, has described as disrespectful the Electoral Commission’s (EC) directive to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to table its proposals for electoral reforms to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

Commenting on the issue on his Facebook page, the University of Ghana Professor described the directive as condescending.

He further urged the electoral body to rather table those proposals before the Committee.

The opposition NDC has made some proposals for reforms to be made in the country’s electoral system.

Key among the suggestions from the party is that the appointment of electoral commissioners must be made with prior approval of Parliament.

The party said the current mode of appointments makes the EC appear partisan.

The NDC said the recommendations were informed by perceived flaws in the 2020 election, which led to a presidential election petition after John Mahama rejected President Nana Akufo-Addo’s election victory.

The Jean Mensah-led EC, however, directed the opposition NDC to table its proposed electoral reforms before IPAC for dialogue.

The Commission said it is open to suggestions and feedback to enhance the country’s electoral process but insists IPAC is the appropriate forum for such suggestions.

The directive was after the EC took delivery of the NDC’s proposals.

The NDC said it did not submit its proposals for electoral reforms to the IPAC because the Committee is problematic.