Kodjonya Millennium Presbyterian Junior High School (JHS) in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region has been temporarily closed down.

This is after a cutlass-wielding young man stormed the school in an attempt to hack a teacher.

The teachers in the school have boycotted teaching since the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in solidarity with the teacher whose life was threatened.

Starr News reported that the teacher undertaking his National Service rebuked a form one JHS one pupil in his class over misconduct.

The pupil, who had signed a bond of good behaviour with three others for similar actions in the past, informed his brother that the teacher scolded him.

The brother then stormed the class while the teacher was teaching without permission and went straight to sit beside his junior brother.

The teacher asked him to go out but he refused, forcing the teacher to walk out of the classroom.

The young man also stormed out of the classroom and went to pull a machete from his house.

Fortunately, the teacher had stepped out of the school when the man returned with the machete dangerously searching to attack him.

The teachers abruptly closed down the school indefinitely and left for their homes.

The Parent-Teacher Association, School Management Committee, and the chiefs and elders in the community together with police mounted pressure on the parents of the suspect to produce him to the police which they yielded.

The pupil and his brother are currently in Police Custody, according to Odumase Police Commander, Superintendent Doris Hutikpor.

Reports indicate that that was not the first time such an incident had happened in the school.

Some teachers have been assaulted and threatened in previous incidents in which the Ghana Education Service intervened to avert boycott of academic work by the teachers.

The PTA Chairman of the school, Joseph Tetteh Wayo, told Starr news efforts were ongoing to ensure that the teachers resume work on Monday.

He admitted that threats on the lives of teachers were becoming one too many due to indiscipline in the community.