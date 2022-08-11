There is no end in sight for residents of Yilo and Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region who are appealing for electricity.

This is because no staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is willing to work in the area.

Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubil Masubir Mahama, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Communities in the Yilo Krobo and Manya Krobo municipalities have been cut off from the national grid since Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

This follows unresolved issues about billing system and disagreements about the installation of prepaid meters.

They have since been plunged into darkness for the past two weeks and the people, especially health facilities are begging for their power to be restored.

But the ECG Managing Director said their hands are tied due to the volatile nature of the issue.

“No ECG staff wants to go to the area due to safety because the working condition in the area is bad,” he bemoaned.

Mr Mahama said the company has been very tolerant and patient with customers of the Krobo district, regardless of their attacks.

Their only option, the ECG boss said is to continue with the installation of prepaid meters and monitor the system from afar.