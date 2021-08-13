At least four persons have been reported dead with others injured in a fatal accident on the Konong-Kumasi highway.

The incident, according to reports, occurred in the wee hours of Friday, August 13, 2021, creating a gridlock on the road.

According to witnesses, the driver of an Accra-bound Sprinter bus made an overtaking upon reaching a section of the road.

However, there was an oncoming speeding private car that stopped upon seeing the danger ahead.

The Sprinter bus, in an attempt to avoid a collision, veered off the road to hit a faulty cargo car with registration number AS 5818 along the stretch.

The impact of the hit left the Sprinter badly damaged, separating the front section from the main body of the car.

The victims have since been rushed to the Konongo Government Hospital with the dead bodies deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

Watch the video attached for more: