Fans and followers of celebrated actor, Van Vicker, cannot help but love him the more over his latest photos on social media.

The 44-year-old has taken fans down memory lane to share old photos to their delight.

On his Instagram page, Mr Vicker shared photos from his days in secondary school.

One of them was a solo photo that captured the actor in glasses as he gives a stern look for the camera.

Actor Van Vicker

Another was a group photo with his mates at Mfantsipim School, popularly known as Kwabotwe.

Captioning the photo, he drew inspiration from Oscar Wilde and urged fans and followers to make the best out of life.

He wrote: Here’s another #TBT picture. This must have been ’97 To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all. Oscar Wilde MAKE THE BEST OF YOUR LIFE. #theyounggodfather.

ALSO READ:

Many, who have been stunned by his evergreen looks, have showered him with endless praise.