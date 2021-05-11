Celebrated actor, Van Vicker, has shared a latest photo of his family and his fans cannot keep mute.

To celebrate the beautiful women in his family on this year’s Mothers’ Day, he posted an image they took on their family getaway.

The actor and his not-so-large family were photographed at the entrance of Dubai’s historic Zabeel Palace.

His daughter by his side, his son in between plus his wife and another relation all smiled to the camera.

His foreign fans have been left in awe as they struggle to identify his wife in the photo.