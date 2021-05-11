The Chief of Amanase, a community in the Ayensuano District near Suhum in the Eastern Region, has threatened to deal with a fetish priest in the area if the Ghana Police Service fails to act.

Osaberima Obenfo Addo Agyekum, the Regent and Gyaasehene of Amanase’s threat follows the burning of the fetish priest, known as Wazinga’s Toyota Camry by angry youth of Amanase on Monday afternoon.

They accused him of masterminding the kidnapping of a young boy in the area for ritual purposes.

Leader of the group, Richard Sarfo, who confirmed the incident to Adom News, alleged that the fetish priest is known for engaging in human sacrifices.

He claimed the suspect, who is currently at large, is husband of the spiritualist alleged to be at the centre of the gruesome killing of a 10-year-old boy at Lamptey Mills at Kasoa.

But reacting to the violence on Tuesday, Mr Agyekum, on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday said the youth burnt the car because they were fed up with his unscrupulous activities.

The burnt car by angry Amanase youth

As a chief of the area, he said he tried to intervene and ensure calmness by calling on the police only for the youth to raid his house for no wrong done.

“The incident happened on Monday around 3:pm and the violence lasted for so many hours. I managed to leave my place at 11:pm. My only crime was to call for reinforcement from the police when the youth went hay wire and burnt the fetish priest’s car. The police fired warning shots and that was when the issue escalated.

“We had to run for cover because the whole community was coming towards my house to attack me. The youth are not violent and so I wonder why they reacted that way. They always listen to me and I expected them to be calm so we find the way forward but they rather ended up attacking me and throwing stones at me causing destruction to my house,” the chief narrated.