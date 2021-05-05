Coconut water is found in young coconuts and a good source of fibre, vitamin C and several essential minerals but they have effects too when in excess.

Instantly refreshing and light on the stomach, coconut water contains an electrolyte composition, which is loaded with nutrients and help cool down your body in the summer heat.

Today, coconut water is enjoyed as a sports drink. It acts as a natural digestive remedy for curing many health ailments. Below are some disadvantages of this drink you should know:

High in sugar, not suitable for diabetes

Consumption of coconut water should be avoided by diabetic individuals. For diabetic individuals: People with blood sugar should not drink it every day. Though coconut water does not contain as much sugar as most sports drinks and fruit juices, it does contain a bit too many calories.

May lower your blood pressure

Coconut water might lower your blood pressure. Drinking excess coconut water might lower your blood pressure significantly. People suffering from low blood pressure should limit their intake of coconut water. Note: If you are taking medications for high blood pressure, it might cause your blood pressure to drop too low.

High in calories

Fresh coconut water is relatively low in calories, but studies point out that even 11 ounces of coconut water can contain up to 60 calories. It has 46 calories per cup. Packaged or bottled coconut water contains 92 calories, which will help in gaining weight. So, instead, go for fresh coconut water than the packaged ones.

May cause electrolyte imbalance

Excess consumption of coconut water can cause adverse effects because drinking too much of it can cause hyperkalaemia. Hyperkalaemia causes weakness, light-headedness and loss of consciousness. If you are drinking coconut water as a post-workout drink, then speak with your doctor to ensure you are drinking it safely.

Might act as a laxative

Drinking excess coconut water cannot be a healthy practice because it can have laxative effects on your digestive system since coconut water is a natural laxative. People who have irritable bowel syndrome should avoid consuming too much coconut water.

May affect the sodium levels

According to research, a single cup of fresh coconut water contains 252 mg of sodium. This might not be a problem for most people, but people with high blood pressure or heart disease should avoid or limit the intake of coconut water.