Comic actor LilWin has flaunted his family in a photo to celebrate his wife on this year’s Mothers’ Day.

The family photo of LilWin, his wife and four never-seen children was taken in their living room.

LilWin and his wife, as well as two older sons were rocking matching African print shirts while two others were in their casual outfits.

He captioned the photo: “Happy Mothers’ Day to your Mum for giving us such a wonderful person like you. May God bless her and give her strength and good health❤️.”

The Kumawood actor’s fans have praised him for making time for his family despite his busy schedules, while others simply dropped love emojis.