Van Vicker and daughter

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Joseph Van Vicker, has taken to social media to flaunt his daughter as she marks her birthday.

Mr Vicker’s daughter, Ji-an turns 15 today, May 25, 2021.

The proud father, who could not hide his joy, took to his Instagram page to drop a lovely photo and message to commemorate the day.

He wrote: I am blessed. Another year, a new age. You are the apotheosis of a ‘perfect’ daughter. Ji-an my Chichi. 15 years today hooray! You are blessed. Be all that you want to be. Happy birthday my princess. I love you. Daddy.

His post has seen many fans and followers pour in goodwill messages for the birthday girl.




