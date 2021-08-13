The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has revealed that he attended seven wedding ceremonies in just a weekend.

Posting a photo on his Facebook page on Thursday, August 13, 2021, Mr Suhuyini was seen throwing money on a bride.

He said: “This lady here, in the last election campaigned so much for me and the National Democractic Congress (NDC) that, people amazed sent me pictures and videos of her in a campaign mood. When I arrived at her wedding last Sunday, she signaled DJ to play the NDC anthem and Onaapo right after that. Have a blissful marriage.”

Check it out: