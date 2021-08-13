A man, identified as Emmanuel Oko Bekoe, has allegedly stabbed his friend to death at Teacher Mante in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

Reports indicate the suspect stabbed his victim, Emmanuel Appiah, multiple times in a misunderstanding over jewellery.

The suspect is said to have accused the deceased of taking his gold-plated chain necklace from his bag without his knowledge.

In the course of a heated argument, he pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest and neck, killing him instantly.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue pending an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police are on a manhunt for the suspect who is said to have fled the town after committing the crime.