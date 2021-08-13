Billionaire singer and entrepreneur, Rihanna, has said she originally belongs to the Nigerian tribe of Igbo.



She said her mother disclosed her real origin to her, according to The Nations.



Speaking in a recent interview, the brand influencer said: “My mum told me that I am originally an Igbo woman. Igbo is a tribe in Africa.”



The Barbadian singer, who was recently pronounced a billionaire, is the wealthiest female musician in the world.



Her net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion while still receiving almost $1.4 billion from her beauty cosmetics line, reports The Nations.