Grey hair is sometimes assumed to be a sign of honour when it occurs too early. But that is not the case, as it could be that your diet is either lacking in nutrients or an indication of other health issues.

And if it is a nutrient you are lacking, the importance of vitamin B6 cannot be overemphasised. Because as one of the B-complex of vitamins, vitamin B6 can help keep your hair from greying.

On the other hand, if you don’t eat sufficient amounts of foods that are rich in vitamin B6, your hair will lose its natural colour because it assists a cell inside the hair follicle to produce melanin.

Vitamin B6 is known to be found in proteins such as liver, egg yolk, organ meats, and vegetables and whole-grain cereals.

Another important factor that should be considered when it comes to correcting minerals and nutrient deficiency is diet.

And a truly healthy diet eliminates processed foods along with all artificial flavours, colours, and preservatives, MSG, GMOs, trans fats, high fructose corn syrup, and refined sugar.

It limits caffeine. It includes healthy fats rich in omega 3s and plenty of pure water. However, if it is an indication of other health issues, the following are the possible causes of the condition:

Celiac disease

When people with celiac disease eat gluten (a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley), their body mounts an immune response that attacks the small intestine. These attacks lead to damage on the villi, small fingerlike projections that line the small intestine, that promote nutrient absorption. And when the villi get damaged, nutrients cannot be absorbed properly into the body.

Celiac disease is hereditary, meaning that it runs in families. Nevertheless, within weeks, a gluten-free diet may result in hair darkening even years after going grey.

Endocrine imbalance

Each gland of the endocrine system releases specific hormones into your bloodstream. These hormones travel through your blood to other cells and help control or coordinate many body processes. Therefore, an imbalance in the system can easily lead to this condition.

However, balancing hormones may result in hair darkening within months. And studies have shown that hormones can be balanced by reducing stress levels, getting enough sleep at night, eat more omega-3 fatty acids, maintaining a healthy diet. You may also want to avoid taking caffeine

Pernicious anaemia

Pernicious anaemia is a condition in which a person’s red blood cell count is low because of a vitamin B12 deficiency. And for the record, a lot of people died from this condition before doctors learned that pernicious anaemia could be treated with vitamin B12

How to use onion juice to reverse premature grey hair

Apart from the fact that studies have shown that daily onion juice applied topically can reduce and reverse greying and regrow hair, it is known to most people that onion juice has been used for centuries to treat thin greying hair and alopecia.

Onion juice has many benefits to the hair follicles

Onions are rich in sulphur and other compounds that are great for killing infections (which include some fungal infections), germs, parasites; and all these can cause hair loss.

The juice in onions is also known to remove hydrogen peroxide buildup and reduce inflammation while providing enzymes, vitamins, minerals, and other nourishment to regenerate the hair floccules.

However, to reverse premature grey hair with onions juice, apply the onion juice daily to your scalp and lightly massage or brush it in. Leave the onion Juice on the scalp for 30 minutes to one hour.