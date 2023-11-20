Mfantsipim School in the Central Region is now seeking the help of parents to bail them out of their power crisis after the government defaulted on payments.

The headmaster of the school, Ebenezer Kobina Aidoo made this revelation in his speech at the school’s speech and prize-giving day

According to him, the second-cycle institution is in distress and currently cannot afford to pay electricity bills.

He disclosed that the school had accumulated about GH₵204,000 debt between January and October this year.

Out of this, Mr Aidoo indicated that the government has only paid half, with an outstanding amount of GH₵115,000.

“This is indeed very worrying and frustrating,” he said.

On the back of this, he called on the parents to support them in helping ameliorate the woes of the school.

