Four unopposed aspirants of various positions within the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) have expressed concern over the current large student population and have called for capping measures to help check the increasing numbers.

They explained that if left unchecked, the numbers could have a negative impact on discipline, teaching and learning, hygiene, security, academic performance, and overall administration of the Mfantsipim School.

The aspirants were David Abbey (Class of 1990) vying for Vice President; Dr John Manful (Class of 1977) vying for Decade Representative (40-49); James Dadson (Class of 81) for Decade Representative (40-49); and Daniel Andoh (Class of 1986) for Decade Representative (30-39).

They were speaking at an engagement on Wednesday (Oct 18, 2023) dubbed; “Know your candidates; A platform for all old boys to engage candidates.”

It was organized by the MOBA Election Hub to enable the candidates to promote their manifestos on which they are running for the various offices on the MOBA national executive committee.

The two-day engagement is scheduled for both opposed and unopposed candidates.

Mr. Andoh said Mfantsipim School’s admission policy needed to be reviewed because the large numbers were putting pressure on the already meager resources and infrastructure.

He urged the Mfantsipim Old Boys to empower the headmaster to collaborate with the Methodist Church to hold the government accountable for providing more resources because it was mostly responsible for the increasing numbers.

Dr. Manful added that the headmaster had become powerless with regard to admissions.

The group called for stringent measures to be put in place to safeguard the school’s integrity.

