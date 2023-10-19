The Accra High Court re­manded in prison custody, a private security man, accused of alleged attempted mur­der, robbery, and sexual assault.

Pius Anundoabil Ayoma, 23, also a cell escapee, pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been assigned a Legal Aid lawyer after failing to secure the services of a counsel.

Ayoma, who escaped from the Manet Police custody after appear­ing before the High Court, was re-arrested at Afienya.

The trial judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, adjourned the case to October 25, for parties in the case to address the jury.

Mrs Sefakor Batse, a Principal State Attorney, told the court that the complainants (names not pro­vided) were a married couple, who resided at the Spintex Road, in Ac­cra, while Ayoma, a security man with a private security company, also resided at the same area.

The court heard that the company assigned the accused to work at the residence of the cou­ple as a security man.

Mrs Batse said that Ayoma was relieved of duty when the couple reported to the company that petty stealing had taken place at the couple’s residence.

The prosecution said later, the accused armed with a gun and a knife and wearing a mask, went to the premises of the complainants, allegedly tied the legs and arms of a new security man with a necktie and rope, and hit him (new security man) with the butt of the gun.

The prosecution told the court that the accused allegedly gained ac­cess to the house of complainants using a duplicate key, entered the bedroom, broke into the bath­room and ordered the woman to transfer money (GH¢2,000) from her phone into a mobile number, which was registered in his (ac­cused) name.

Mrs. Batse said Ayoma tied the woman against the toilet seat and took away two iPhones, one Dell Laptop computer, one DSTV decoder, a Samsung Television, a Philip flat Screen Television, two traveling bags, and assorted clothes from the room.

The prosecution said the accused ordered the woman to use her phone to order the services of Uber, and with the assistance of the Uber driver, he (the accused) parked the booty into the vehicle.

Mrs. Batse said the accused waited till the husband of the woman returned home from work. The court heard that the accused attempted to attack the man (husband) with the gun, but he escaped and raised the alarm.

She said Ayoma chased the man (husband) and fired the gun, but he (the man) escaped unhurt.

The prosecution said the accused came out of the house to pack the stolen items into the Uber, entered the vehicle, and ordered the driver to drive out of the house at gunpoint toward Spintex Road.

Mrs. Batse said on their way, the accused ordered the Uber driver to look for a taxi.

According to the prosecution, the driver stopped a taxi, and the accused parked the booty into the taxi and ordered the driver to drive towards Kasapreko.

Mrs. Batse said the police trailed the accused to Kasapreko Junction, and when the taxi driver stopped after the police signaled him to do so, Ayoma pointed a gun at the police.

The court heard that sensing danger, Ayoma escaped leaving the taxi with the booty.

Mrs. Batse said the taxi was taken to the Manet Police Station, and the complainants identified the stolen items in it as belonging to them.

She said the accused was arrested at Fumbisi in the Upper East Region.

ALSO READ: