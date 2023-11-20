Colombian pop star, Shakira reached a settlement with prosecutors on Monday (November 20), to avoid a trial over charges she failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($15.7 million) in Spanish income tax.

She argued it was triggered by personal reasons.

As part of the deal, she accepted the charges and a fine of 50% of the amount owed, which is more than 7.3 million euros. ($7.9 million)

She also accepted another 438,000 euros ($478,000) fine to avoid a three-year prison sentence.

The pop star had previously vowed to fight what she called false accusations.

But in a statement, she said she decided to prioritize her career and kids.

One of Shakira’s lawyers told reporters outside the courthouse the legal team was convinced it could prove Shakira’s innocence but that the circumstances had changed.

The prosecutor’s office was seeking up to eight years in prison as well as claiming back the taxes it says she owes.

It alleged that, between 2012 and 2014, Shakira spent more than half of each of the years in question in Spain and was therefore ordinarily resident in the country.

It also said that a Barcelona property she bought in May 2012 served as a family home.

The pop star, who recently won two Latin Grammy awards, has a second tax fraud investigation pending with Spanish authorities.

