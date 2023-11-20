The founder of the Accra Business School, Bishop Gideon Titi Offei, has called on the government to encourage businesses to engage in educational partnerships and research, aiming to narrow the gap between academia and industry.

Offei suggests that effective policies, overseen by an institution, can be instrumental in addressing unemployment challenges in the country.

During the 15th Congregation of the Accra Business School, Offei emphasized the need for a concerted effort from stakeholders in all sectors to tackle unemployment.

He stressed the importance of government support, urging the formulation of policies that facilitate the integration of academic learning with industry requirements.

Such policies, according to Offei, would serve as incentives for businesses to invest in educational partnerships and research, ultimately fostering innovation and economic growth.

Former Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, Baroness Arlene Foster, also addressed the students during the ceremony, emphasizing the significance of resilience in their endeavors.

She encouraged the graduates to cultivate leadership qualities in their respective fields.

The 15th congregation of the Accra Business School saw a total of 350 students receiving degrees and diplomas.

The institution, recognized for its Christian foundation, offers globally accredited postgraduate, undergraduate, and professional programs in a scholarly environment that integrates faith and learning.