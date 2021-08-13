The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that parts of the N1 and N2 Highways will experience disruptions in traffic flow between Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15, 2021.

A statement, signed by David A. Hammond on behalf of the Chief Executive, explained that the traffic disruption is to enable the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and its contractors to undertake the decommissioning of conductors on their existing transmission lines that traverse the N1 and N2 .

The statement further explained that parts of the highways to be affected are; the N1 Highway (Mallam junction, Tema- Aflao Road near T.T. Brothers traffic light) and N2 (Tema- Akosombo Highway around the Ashaiman pedestrian overpass).

“The disruptions in traffic flow will occur from 10:00am to 2:00 pm on both days,” the statement noted.

“Motorists/Commuters are kindly advised to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections on the N1 and N2. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” part of the statement read.

