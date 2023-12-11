A bolt driver who witnessed Edem’s accident on the N1 Highway has disclosed the first words when he came out of the car unhurt.

The tweet of the driver, who is also active on the X platform by the handle ‘@ibrahGH4’, reported the accident moments after it happened at the Achimota Overhead on Sunday.

He wrote at exactly 3:19am on December 10, 2023 saying: Guys Ayigbe Edem @iamedem has been involved in a accident under the Achimota overhead, it is serious and anyone around should please kindly come and help… We need help please [SIC]. He continued to tag relevant X handles, including that of the Ghana Police Service.

Bolt driver called for help moments Edem had a car crash

When a follower tried to debunk him, he posted further explaining how he got to the scene and Edem’s first words when he was helped out of the car – “Thank you, God”.

He wrote: Oh bro, you know say a dey use my car dey do bolt in the night and yesterday that thing happened. I was caught up in the accident. His car summersault way we help am commit. As he coming from the car the first thing talk be ‘Thank you God’ [SIC].

Bolt driver who was caught up in Edem’s accident narrates what he saw

At exactly 3:53am, after they had helped Edem out of the car, the bolt driver again gave a live report indicating Edem was in good condition.

Please, Edem is okay. He can walk and talk so we thank God, he confirmed.

Bolt driver @IbrahGh4 confirms Edem was in good condition after N1 accident

MORE: