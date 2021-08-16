Ghana head coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has defended Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew’s move to Al-Sadd after leaving Swansea City.

Ayew, 31, joined the Qatari side last month as a free agent after his contract with Swansea City expired this summer.

The former West Ham United and Olympique Marseille forward was linked to clubs in England and Turkey, but he decided to take his footballing skills to the Middle East.

Addressing the media on the inclusion of Ayew in his provisional squad for Ghana’s next month’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers, coach Akonnor said he “trusts the decision” of his captain.

READ ALSO

“Andre Ayew, the Black Stars captain just moved to the Arab world,” he said.

“I believe in his judgment, I believe his father knows what is right and I trust them.

“It is an important move he has made and there is no doubt about that,” he added.

Upon joining the club, the Black Stars skipper scored on his debut for Al-Sadd in a friendly game in a 5-3 win over Spanish side, Figueres in Spain.

Ghana will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg.