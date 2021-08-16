Nollywood has yet again been thrown into another mourning state following the death of veteran actress Doris Chima.

She lost her long battle to breast cancer over the weekend.



Kemi Filani reports that she was diagnosed with the ailment in 2020 and her breast was cut off to prevent further damage.

She was a founding member of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and former vice-chairperson of Lagos AGN.



While confirming her demise, the chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos state chapter, Emeka Rising Ibe, said he is still in shock over the sad incident as madam Chima was a dedicated member and good woman.

“She called me last week and pleaded due to ill health not to remove her from the verification exercise I embarked on to ascertain true members of the guild in Lagos..

“Yesterday morning, I got a call that she was dead. Though I am yet to visit the family, it is a great loss to us. I pray for the repose of her soul,” he wrote.

Her family is yet to release official statement on her death.

Actress Chima becomes the second veteran thespian to die in the span of a week.

Her death comes after actor Rich Oganiru who suffered a brief illness.