Self-acclaimed billionaire, Shatta Bandle, is on the lips of his Nigerian fans after a video of his fun moment went viral.

Shatta Bandle, who is noted to be a superstar in Nigeria, went clubbing to ease the stress of long hours of travel.

While in the club, he did not allow his height to come in the way of his enjoyment and ordered the lady to bend low to his level to give him a wild twerk.

The obedient lady, clad in a short white dress, moved her waist in front of Shatta Bandle.

Impressed with the sensual dance, Shatta made it rain cash on her backside while other patrons cheered him on.

The money energised the young lady to put up more show, while Bandle held tightly to her waist.

After the performance, he decorated the lady’s cleavages as well as the DJ with the remaining 500 Naira notes.

Shatta Bandle took his majestic exit from the club amid applause and hailing from his fans.